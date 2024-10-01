Delano Native Breaking Barriers in music industry

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — ZeAnnah Alvarado was born and raised in Delano and always had big dreams of becoming a star one day. She's recently been able to make that dream a reality, playing at the Kern County Fair.

Delano is home to a little over 50,000 people, including 24-year-old ZeAnnah Alvarado. Growing up in the family-like town, support was huge in her life.

ZeAnnah preformed in church, was a part of choir, and preformed at school talent shows.

The singer tells me she’s been able to open for big artists like T-pain, signing at the historic 40-acres for Mexican Independence, and most recently, preforming at the Kern County Fair.



In just four months since officially kickstarting her singing career, 24-year-old ZeAnnah Alvarado recently had the opportunity to preform at the Kern County Fair.

The signer, who goes simply by ZeAnnah, has been working toward her goal since she was a child.

"Growing up in Delano it was amazing. I had a lot of support from my family, from my friends, from my teachers,” said ZeAnnah.

She tells me her love for music started with watching her mother sing. Getting courage and inspiration from her mother, she started preforming in talent shows, at church, and even joined Cesar E. Chavez’s choir.

"My choir director there, once he found out that I could sing, he was like hey you need to do all these solo’s,” said ZeAnnah. “He pushed me to really do what I want to do, and it helped me grow in that area too because I was a really shy and timid girl."

Prior to her performance at the fair, ZeAnnah has been able to open for artists like T-Pain, she's played at Delano's 4th of July celebration and at the historic 40 acres site for Mexican Independence Day.

"I hope that I can inspire anybody from Delano or from any small town. I get it I mean like I never would've thought I would be preforming at the Kern County fair this year,” said ZeAnnah.

ZeAnnah tells me she hopes to have her album out by the end of October.

