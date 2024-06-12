Delano Notifications now at the touch of residents fingertips

Realizing just how powerful technology could be, it manager for the city Michael Enriquez says because of how involved technology is in our everyday lives — utilizing an app was ideal for the city.

Staying updated on city information just got much easier as a new app is now available for Delano residents. It’s been available to the public for about a week and is continuing to grow in popularity.

The idea behind this new addition came roughly four months ago as city officials were brainstorming ideas on how they could engage with the community better.

Realizing just how powerful technology could be, it manager for the city Michael Enriquez says because of how involved technology is in our everyday lives — utilizing an app was ideal for the city.

“Sending out updates, non emergency notifications, emergency notifications, anywhere from train tracks you know its down — the gates are down, to just regular agenda stuff,” said Enriquez.

Enriquez says the app will also be used to keep residents informed on upcoming city events, recreation events, and upcoming recreation sign ups.

My alerts was officially launched to the public on June 2nd and since then, its gained 33 members.

The My alerts app is available on for IPhone and android users. For information,click here.

