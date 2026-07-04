Delano officer turns stolen bike heartbreak into a powerful act of kindness

For many people, a bike is more than just a way to get around. So, when a Delano woman discovered hers had been stolen, she feared she'd never get it back. However, what started as a loss quickly turned into something she never saw coming.

“I was scared, I got excited, I was surprised,” said victim Rosa Grajeda.

It was a mix of emotions for Delano resident Rosa Grajeda, a brand new bike delivered to her front door by a police officer.

It all started in early June, when Grajeda went to Goodwill to meet up with a friend and shop.

She took her bike, her primary mode of transportation, and left it outside unlocked as she didn’t own a bike lock at the time.

Just minutes later, devastating news arrived, her bike had been stolen.

“I felt a bit sad but at the same time I also said well my bike is gone but nothing happened to me,” said Grajeda.

Sad because for her, the loss was far more than an inconvenience.

“Well it’s my primary source of transportation, right now we just have a small car but since my daughter goes to school, she’s the one that uses it,” said Grajeda.

Officer Julio Galvan was among the officers who responded to the call. After hearing Grajeda’s story, he immediately launched a search. Although officers were able to locate the suspect, the same couldn’t be said for the bike.

“I remember calling her and telling her, ' Hey, I know who stole your bike, but he doesn’t have it. I put myself in her shoes like how am I going to be walking around to the store in this heat,” said Officer Galvan.

So, what did this five-year veteran of the Delano police department do? Well, using his own money, Officer Galvan immediately went to the store to buy not only a brand new bike, but a bike lock as well.

“It felt good I didn’t show my emotions but on the inside I felt good,” said Officer Galvan.

And that feeling, transferring onto Grajeda as she got teary eyed seeing the surprise.

“I didn’t expect this surprise, and I realized that there are still people out there with good hearts,” said Grajeda.

Officer Galvan’s gesture is a reminder that serving the community can happen in many ways and sometimes, it’s simply lending a helping hand.

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