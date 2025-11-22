Delano Opens Its First-Ever Ice Skating Rink for the Holiday Season

The city of Delano is preparing for the winter season by welcoming its first ever ice skating rink.

It's called called Candy Cane Corner, and it's located at the 11th avenue community center. the city along with the Chamber of Commerce, held the ribbon cutting Thursday evening, in preparation for opening day on Friday.

According to the city, its been an idea months in the making.

“Some of them, its their very first time, but making those memories Ruby that is what we as elected officials as the city thats our goal is how can we make the holiday time memorable,” said city council member Salvador Solorio-Ruiz.

Solorio-Ruiz says, the ice skating rink isn’t actually made of ice, but rather, a synthetic material that has a life span of 18-25 years.

City officials say it came at a cost of about $90 thousand and was paid by money from the general fund.

On day one of it being in use, not only did I have to try it out for myself, but I spoke with two attendees who tell me, to have this in Delano is huge for them.

“We were just talking about before we came here about how there’s like nothing to do in Delano. You have to go out of town like to Bakersfield , Visalia, Tulare, just to pretty much do something,” said Delano resident P.J Zuniga.

And that excitement is exactly what city leaders hoped for — a place families can enjoy right here at home, without having to leave Delano for a little holiday fun.

Tickets for Candy Cane Corner are available online only, located at the 11th Avenue Community Center, the rink will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 2pm to 8pm until January 11th. For more information, click here.

