Delano Police Department participates in Red Ribbon Week

Although weed is a common drug, it was fentanyl that officers were emphasizing on since it’s around 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin.

When catching a kid with drugs, the Delano Police Department says it was common to find them with weed. Now, it's vape pens and pills that could be laced with fentanyl. It's because of situations like this that local law enforcement is making an effort to speak with students and families about the dangers.

Speaking with students and their families are one of the many efforts that the Delano Joint Union High School District does in honor of Red Ribbon Week.

It takes place at a different high school every year, this year at Cesar E. Chavez High School, inviting all families from the district.

However, the turnout isn't what the district hopes for. Roughly five families attended Tuesday nights drug awareness event.

"Parents out there to come to events like this because it's very important to be involved with their children especially when they're teenagers, it's very difficult,” said parent Beronica Espinoza.

Espinoza attended the event with her son and tells me she left with more knowledge about drugs than what she came with.

"Marijuana has always been there but now that it's so easily accessible through vape pens and things like that, it becomes something that educators aren't even aware of,” Principal of CCHS Justin Derrick. “It looks like a small battery pack that you'd use to charge your phone."

Principal Derrick says it's something that should concern not only parents but students. Not only did the types of drug consumption change but so did the drugs themselves.

According to the drug enforcement agency, fentanyl is around 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin.

According to Lori Meza with the Kern County Sheriff's Office, in 2023, there were 297 fentanyl deaths in Kern County.

"My job is to make sure that I check in with those students and whenever I see that they're struggling with something I do immediate check ins,” Intervention counselor for CCHS Esmerelda Robles Garcia. “It's like prevention after they've been caught, just a little more assistance and support."

Garcia says not only does she provide in school resources, but families can also get referrals for programs outside of the district throughout the city.

Free Narcan can be accessed through any Kern County Library. The police department encourages students to speak to a trusted adult if they need assistance because that one time could be their last time.

