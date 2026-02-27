Delano Police Department Receives $2 Million Grant to Reduce Gun Violence

Delano has faced challenges with violence in the past. But as previously reported, the Delano Police Department says overall crime in the city is down.

Now, officials say recent grant funding is helping make that possible.

“I find my self you know in that journey seeking for justice not just for Adam but also for all the other victims here in delano with their families,” said Pastor David Vivas.

Pastor David Vivas has been a violence victims advocate for years, becoming more involved after the death of his son.

“January 31, 2020, Adam, he was only 21 years of age he was shot and killed right there at the corner of Hiett Avenue and Countyline Road,” Vivas said.

Vivas says crime used to be a big issue for the city. Noticing a downward trend in 2023, he credits efforts from community organizations.

“Something is working out there and I really appreciate everyone doing their part,” Vivas said.

One of those efforts comes from the Delano Police Department’s CAL VIP grant.

“It’s a straight 2 million dollar grant that we can utilize to continue our efforts of reducing crime here in the city and reducing acts of violence,” said Delano Chief of Police Jerry Nicholson.

The grant aims at reducing gun violence through community-based efforts.

Chief Nicholson says this isn’t the first time Delano has received this grant.

In 2023, Delano Police Department received $1.1 million. The funding is still in cycle, and the chief says it has made a significant difference.

When asked about gun violence numbers in the city, Nicholson said, “The number of shootings total in 2023 were 31 we reduced that the next year to only 16, and it was slightly up in 2025 total of 18.”

Now with $2 million, Chief Nicholson says half of the funding will go toward the Open Door Network and Garden Pathways to continue their work in the city.

The remainder will stay within the department, funding community-based outreach programs.

Funds from the last grant are set to expire March 31, with the department beginning the new grant cycle on April 1.

