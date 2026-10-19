Delano residents celebrate the 48th annual Philippine Weekend

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday, Oct. 18, marked the third and final day of Delano’s 48th annual Philippine weekend, and a group of community members present explained the importance of coming together and celebrating their cultures.

Community, culture and food were the scene at Memorial Park in Delano, with Philippine Weekend making its return, and it brought dozens of people together.

“It's not very many times that we have a chance to be together; it's just that this is one special weekend where everybody takes the time to come and celebrate who they are and what they believe in,” said Percy Cendana, a local community member.

From traditional Filipino food to performances by local school cheer teams and several different small businesses and food vendors, there was truly something for everyone.

A group of retired healthcare workers came together and enjoyed each other's company while sharing their favorite foods. Some of the members said the best part is their friendship.

“We used to work together, and then, since most of us are retired already, we thought of, you know, forming a group so that we can get together maybe once a week or once a month,” said Arcy Ringor, a local community member.

With community and friendship in the air, some of the members present spoke about what was really the most important part of the celebration.

“Everybody will say it's the food, but it's the camaraderie, the camaraderie and the friendships that are renewed, the friendships that are formed, and family reunions usually takes place during this time,” Cendana said.

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