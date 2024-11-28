Delano residents continue 6th annual Thanksgiving donations

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Community volunteers will be gathering at Tony's Firehouse Grill on Cecil Avenue on November 28 to pack and give out thousands of thanksgiving meals to families in need this holiday season.

Tony’s Firehouse Grill is preparing for one of its biggest events of the year. The plan is to prepare roughly 2,000 meals for the community.

The tradition has been going on for years. Before their COVID hiatus, the restaurant has been giving out Thanksgiving meals since the 1980’s.

Last year, roughly 75 volunteers showed up, helping out where they can and spreading the message of unity.



For now the 6 year in a row, Tony’s firehouse grill will be feeding thousands of families for thanksgiving. Preparations are starting a day before starting with the turkeys.

At 2 p.m. the day before the big event, organizers of the annual Thanksgiving luncheon start with preparations of the main course.

“Were cooking about 1,000 pounds of turkey, so we’re hoping to feed 1,500 to 1,800 people,” said Owner Tony Martinez.

Aside from turkey, families will also be receiving the typical sides such as green beans, mashed potatoes, and cornbread.

It’s been a tradition since the 1980s, now being taken over by owner Tony Martinez.

“My dad, Tony Martinez Sr. and Daleep Singh that owned Singh Cadillac dealership in Delano, they were the ones who originated it,” said Martinez. “They started off very small in the car dealing they would just come out and invite people to eat.”

Now going strong for six years in a row after their COVID hiatus, Martinez hopes to create food stability for residents around the holidays.

“This really benefits the community, people want to eat, especially in this economy,” said Martinez. “Hopefully we’re going to reach he people that need it.

For more information on the event or on how to volunteer, contact Art Armendariz at (661) 586-2001 or Claribel Gutierrez at (661) 778-3265.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

