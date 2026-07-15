Delano residents could vote for their own mayor for the first time under new ballot proposal

A proposed change to how Delano selects its mayor could give residents a direct say in who leads their city, with three new questions set to appear on the November ballot.

Right now, the mayor's position rotates among members of the Delano City Council, allowing all members to serve in the role. But that could soon change.

"I've always thought it was interesting that we didn't get the opportunity to like vote for our own mayor," Monike Reynozo said.

Delano voters will be asked this November whether residents should elect their own mayor, and if so, whether that mayor should serve a two-year or four-year term.

Opinions are already forming ahead of Election Day.

"I would like to vote for my own mayor because I would want to decide who gets that seat rather than have the council appoint someone," Viviana Camacho said.

"Why not vote for somebody that can make that change here in Delano," Gladys Casillas said.

"I think it'll allow you know the people, the community members to have a say and choice into this electoral process," Reynozo said.

Current Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz said conversations surrounding the change started in June of 2025.

"We decided that it is in the best interest of the city for the community to elect its mayor, it is democracy, it is the most beautiful thing that we can do is to tell the community we want you to choose," Solorio-Ruiz said.

If approved, Delano residents will have the opportunity to choose their own mayor starting in 2028.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

