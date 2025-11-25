Delano residents give back in the holiday spirit to families in need

In Delano, volunteers have prepared hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. Being handed out on Monday to make sure no one goes without this holiday.

“They’re doing good work here for everyone, because we all need help from the community that are giving us food so, it’s a good deed,” said resident Carlos Silva.

Knowing the drive through would start at 1 p.m., resident Carlos Silva arrived at 8 a.m. to ensure his family wouldn’t go hungry.

that was the case for many here in Delano as well, waiting in line for hours just to receive one box.

It’s part of an effort thats been going on for more than 15 years, starting with one person who saw a great need in her community.

“The reality is that I’ve been in recovery for 30 years and this is something in my heart. People don’t want to help and for me it’s essential that God has changed my life and my business is to be of service to everybody,” said Claribel Gutierrez, Director of Soup Kitchen Ministry for First Assembly of God.

Claribel Gutierrez says on their first year, they were only able to donate 25 boxes.

This year, the goal was to distribute a total of 300 boxes — but additional donations brought the total to 450, with a few being reserved for a special group.

“170 of them is going to the schools from Lost Hills, Wasco, McFarland, Pond, Delano, Earlimart, and Columbine,” said Gutierrez.

Speaking with parent Jose Duran, says it’s truly a blessing.

“It helps out because I have six kids with me and we all need to eat. I don’t need to go to the store and get what I need to get for Thanksgiving, it helps out the family a lot,” said Duran.

As dinners were passed out, the true meaning of thanksgiving was shown among the volunteers and donators to make this all possible.

