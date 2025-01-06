Delano residents give back to community member always giving

To raise money for the burial, $15 plates will be sold including an option of grilled chicken or pulled pork with rice, beans, and a roll or a drink.

Every month for the past 12 years, Delano resident Trini Jacobo has put on a dinner to raise money for a woman in need. However now, the community is preparing an event dedicated to the woman who is always giving back.

“We wanted to put on a BBQ which is what we do, we cook here. We wanted to put on a BBQ with the proceeds going to Trini and her family to help with the loss of her son,” said luncheon organizer Dee Tinkle Hardesty.

Trini Jacobo is well known at the American Legion. Hosting her “Helping One Woman” Delano Chapter dinners there for over a decade, as well as being a unit member for the American Legion.

At some of these events, Trini has been able to raise up to $20,000 for some families, including well known community member Ginda Adkins.

“She has gone above and beyond to help others in their time of need. I remember when my brother passed away and she was the first to reach out and Dee at the American Legion they went above and beyond to make sure that they helped me,” said luncheon organizer Claribel Gutierrez. “I’ve been there so I want to make sure we do the same thing for her.”

To raise money for the burial, $15 plates will be sold including an option of grilled chicken or pulled pork with rice, beans, and a roll or a drink.

People have the option to come inside to eat or take plates to go, a drive thorough line will be established.

“Trini is always there for everyone, always, from toy runs to the HOW dinner to just any function that we put on here, Trini’s there and she needs to be lifted up now,” said Hardesty.

Trini’s luncheon will be taking place on Thursday January 9th at the American Legion post 124 starting at 10 am.

