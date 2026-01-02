Delano Residents Share Their 2026 New Year’s Resolutions

With the start of 2026, New Year’s resolutions are on everyone’s mind.

One resolution we hear about all the time is hitting the gym.

So, 23ABC went around Delano to ask people if fitness made their list—and what other resolutions they’re hoping to stick to this year.

“My new years resolution is I’m currently in nursing school so I’m hoping to finish using school in September, I also want to go to the gym more,” said Delano resident Yeraldi Sanchez.

Going to the gym in the New Year is a common goal for many like Yeraldi Sanchez, in fact, a recent survey of 539 individuals concluded that almost half said they wanted to go to the gym more in 2026.

However, this isn’t all people in Delano want to accomplish.

“My first one on top is to be a better person, and to make better financial decisions, that’s another one,” said Delano resident Luke Whitt.

“My New Year’s resolution is to save up money for my baby’s first year,” said Delano resident Jennifer Maginda.

“For this year, I’m currently attending CSUB, I’m in the masters program so my New Year's resolution is to pass hopefully and gradate with my masters to become a social worker,” said Delano resident Samuel Padilla.

It’s a mix of fitness, finances, and deep personal connections — priorities people all over the country are leaning into this year.

Of course, we all know the hard truth — keeping those resolutions can be tough. That’s why the Cleveland Clinic shares some game-changing tips such as setting realistic, specific goals you can stick to, teaming up with an accountability buddy to keep you on track and celebrate your wins by tracking your progress along the way.

But don’t take it from the clinic, take the advice from your fellow neighbors….

“Focus more on, it’s more about discipline, not motivation,” said Sanchez.

“Just one day at a time, you have to have realistic goals, like if you want to lose for example 10 pounds, you’re not going to lose it in one day, just take it day by day you know,” said Padilla.

“Don’t give up, just don’t give up don’t listen to other people you know,” said Maginda.

While resolutions may be easy to make, it’s important to stay consistent to make your 2026 goals a reality.

