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Delano school board discusses renaming Cesar E. Chavez High School

A student-led petition to rename the school has gained more than 500 signatures following news of sexual allegations against Cesar E. Chavez.
Delano district board members are discussing the possible renaming of Cesar E. Chavez High School following sexual allegations against Chavez.
Board may rename Cesar E. Chavez High School after allegations
Posted

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — District board members are discussing the possible renaming of Cesar E. Chavez High School during a special meeting at Robert F. Kennedy High School.

The meeting comes after Chavez High School students raised concerns regarding the name of their school following news of sexual allegations against Chavez.

Last week, students partnered with a local nonprofit organization called Loud for Tomorrow to create a petition. Since its creation, the petition has gained more than 500 signatures.

The renaming is an action item on tonight's agenda, meaning a vote could be made tonight.

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