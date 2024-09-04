Delano Senior Citizen Relocation Debate

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Attendees part of the Jefferson Center are not in the favor of ideas of relocation to the Ellington Center. The Jefferson center has been known as the senior center since 1977.



What’s known as the Jefferson Center today was originally the Senior Citizen Center for the City of Delano created back in 1977. The senior center has moved around the city in past years but has always returned to its original location.

It was renamed to the Jefferson Community Center in 2018 but still with the understanding that building was dedicated to the senior citizens.

According to seniors, this would be a loss for them as it’s easier to get to the Jefferson Center, it’s bigger, and there are more restrooms.



In 1977, the Senior Citizen Center in Delano was born, and although it was renamed to the Jefferson center, the buildings purpose stayed the same. However, this might not be the case for a long as city officials are starting conversations about possible relocation.

The Jefferson Center is typically filled with people and music every weekday morning, but city council has a different idea in mind. Relocation to the Ellington Center.

“This building was I think was made for us because we do call it a senior center,” said attendee Henrietta Ruiz.

Attendees tell me permanent relocation isn’t feasible and some of their biggest concerns are lack of bathrooms and space.

“We don’t want to move. They told us that we weren’t going to move and now they’re still telling us we’re going to move and we have a lot of friends here and I don’t know if some of them will be able to go to the other place, a lot of them don’t have cars,” said Attendee Sally Dominguez.

Speaking with city council member Salvador Solorio-Ruiz, he says the ideas behind these conversations are how to benefit the community as a whole.

“If we keep our senior citizens at the Jefferson Center, we potentially are telling our community that they no longer have a community center that they’re able to go to host parties, gatherings, community events. You know here in the City of Delano we have limited resources to host,” said Ruiz.

On August 30th, Mayor Joe Alindajao met with the seniors at the Jefferson center to have an open discussion on the matter. Unable to meet with us for an on camera interview, Mayor Alindajao tells 23ABC,

“Some monies and effort have been invested in the Ellington center to renovate the facility for full-time or all-day senior services. During last Friday's event I invited all the seniors present to make their voices known at tomorrow's city council meeting. To be clear, I'm committed to ensuring that the Jefferson center is the permanent place for our seniors as was the intention since 1977.”

Tuesdays city council meeting will only be a chance to voice concerns on the issue. It’s currently unclear if this will be on the agenda for the following city council meeting.

