Delano senior citizens anticipate a change in their lunch menu

In the coming future, the Delano Union Elementary School District will take over lunch duty.

Thursday afternoon the Delano Union Elementary school district fed the senior citizens Thanksgiving meal, however, this won’t be the only time that lunch comes from the district.

“My concern is that the food, it’s just not good,” said Henrietta Ruiz.

Ruiz attends the senior center almost daily.

As a frequent visitor she often takes the meals provided by the county. However she tells me, it’s not always a meal she enjoys eating.

“Some of the food is not kind of like flavors that we can enjoy,” said Ruiz. “I’m kind of disappointed with the food but if I’m really hungry I’ll eat it.”

It’s been a concern for many seniors, especially for the ones who rely on meals from the center. Which is why changes are currently being made by the city and its partners.

“Seniors have been our schools to serve meals here because we’re from Delano,” said Director of food services for the Delano Union Elementary School District John Chavolla. “We want to continue giving nutritional meals in a version where same as for our students but for seniors with the same nutritional values.”

Chavolla says they plan to serve seniors a variety of foods such as tamales, pozole, and even orange chicken.

With the current food conditions versus what’s set in store for them in the future, Ruiz and others are anticipating healthier meals.

“I have tasted some of the food before and it’s pretty good,” said Ruiz.

The district is currently waiting for the approval of their budget so they can proceed with serving seniors nutritious meals.

