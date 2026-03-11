Delano Target celebrates soft launch by welcoming special guest

Before the Target in Delano opens to the public, one of its first shoppers is celebrating a major milestone. Delano resident Jesús Hernandez has Down syndrome and has been battling leukemia.

23-year-old Jesus Hernandez thought he was only getting a sneak peek of his favorite store.

Instead, he spent the afternoon becoming its very first shopper, complete with a $500 shopping spree.

His story pulls on the heartstrings of many; not only does Jesus have Down syndrome, but he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in early 2023.

“This is something that he needed in that time, you know after three years of treatment, this was something that motivated him to overcome his depression,” said mother Gloria Vasquez.

Jesus’s mother, Gloria Vasquez, says the family was stunned that Target wanted to honor him, and now that he’s in remission, the surprise carries even deeper meaning.

“Everybody comes into target for a different reason, his being to find that joy was what excited all of us,” said target store director Bradley Cowan. “Being able to share this moment with him and know he’s in full Target gear like I’m excited for him to just be apart of the team.”

During his shopping spree, Jesus picked up video games and consoles for himself, along with treats plus a brand‑new bed for his dog.

His family says they’re grateful for the memorable experience and thankful to now have a Target just a short drive from home

As Jesus’s shopping spree comes to a close, the store reminds the public to come down on the 15th and experience the joy for themselves.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

