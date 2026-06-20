Delano welcomes new hub for farmworker services and support

For many farmworker families in Delano, access to essential services can be a challenge. Which is why the California Farmworker Foundation opened a new Family Resource Center. Bridging the gap to healthcare, educational programs, and other community resources.

Friday marked a major milestone for the California Farmworker Foundation as community leaders, elected officials, and local families gathered to celebrate the opening of the new Family Resource Center in Delano.

The nonprofit has transformed the former Bakersfield College Delano campus into a hub designed to connect farmworker families with critical resources and support.

“We have family healthcare clinics which will provide clinics to farmworkers, also mental health and dentistry, so thats Monday through Friday this building will be available to farmworkers in our community,” said Darrell Muniz, CEO of California Farmworkers foundation.”

CFF said the center is designed to be a one-stop hub, offering resources beyond healthcare.

Founder and president of CFF Joe Garcia says they also plan to bring educational programs, immigration assistance, workforce development, and food support.

“With immigration being today in politics a lot of barriers, a lot of blockades, we want to make sure that we provide those services they need doesn’t matter who you are of where you’re from, were here for you,” said Garcia.

But Friday’s event was more than just hearing from speakers; the foundation also held its first on-site food drive to not only give back to families but to also let them know of incoming resources.

“Everything looks very good and I plan to stop by because I need help with transportation to the doctor and I didn’t know where to go for that,” said Delano resident Lupe Ontiveros.

The California Farmworker Foundation says Friday’s welcome event was just the first step. Phase two launches in October, when the center’s full range of life-changing resources becomes available to the community.

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