Delano woman loses $1,600 in 'virtual kidnapping' scam after callers threaten daughter’s life

Imagine getting a call claiming your loved one has been kidnapped. You hear screams, then a demand for money. It's a scenario scammers are using to target families in Delano known as virtual kidnapping.

One victim who fell for the scam is now sharing her story to warn others.

“He said your daughter crashed into us and when I went to go speak with her, she saw that I had drugs in the car and she wanted to call the police so because of that I'm going to kill her if you don’t pay me,” said Leticia Mendoza.

One phone call and a few minutes is all it took for Delano resident Leticia Mendoza to be scammed out of $1,600.

The scam goes as far as using what police think is either an AI voice or another female pretending to cry to make the scam more convincing.

“I tried to ask her something and she kept crying so from there they had my full attention,” Mendoza said.

Delano police say the scam isn’t new, but it’s becoming more common locally.

“Actually since the start of 2026 there’s been 12 cases that have been reported to the Delano Police Department,” said Detective Margarito Jauregui with the Delano Police Department.

In nine of those cases in Delano, Detective Jauregui says victims sent money, losing about $25,000 total.

“When they say to send the money to Mexico, that's the time to simply hang up, but I definitely wasn’t paying attention I was very scared,” Mendoza said.

Police warn that the callers weaponize fear and urgency, keeping victims on the line to stop them from contacting loved ones or law enforcement.

Investigators also believe the cases being investigated are connected, with calls coming from a 661 number.

Police say never share personal details over the phone, try to confirm the safety of the alleged victim directly, refuse payment demands since recovering money is nearly impossible, and hang up immediately.

Delano police are continuing to work closely with federal authorities, and are urging anyone with information on these scams to call their non-emergency line at (661) 721-3377.

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