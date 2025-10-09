Delano’s Family Justice Center Marks One Year of Supporting Domestic Violence Survivors

A year after The Open Door Network expanded to Delano to help domestic violence survivors, the group is marking a milestone and strengthening ties with local police to reach more people.

“The goal was to just be an available resource for victims and survivors that are experiencing inmate partner violence, sexual assault, children who have been exposed to trauma and human trafficking,” said Director of Client Services for the Open Door Network Ilene Parra.

Parra says this was only the start to their journey in helping the community of Delano.

Over the past year, they’ve been able to expand even more through grants and partnerships.

“One is a continued partnership with the Greater Bakersfield legal assistance so we have on board them to come out and provide the legal resources that the community would benefit from in these situations,” said Parra.

Parra says among those resources include providing assistance on obtaining restraining orders for DV survivors.

Aside from this, through the help of a grant from the Wonderful Company back in February to help launch their Domestic Violence Response Team, or DART.

Though this program, the Delano Police Department now has access to an advocate that accompanies them on domestic violence calls.

“When you’re dealing with someone who has power and control over them, when they encounter someone who has authority they tend to shut down and there’s just some things that they hold back on stating,” said Parra. “So, having an advocate present in that role, I think it kind of calms what’s going on.”

Through the collaboration, Parra says from August to September, they were able to serve a total of 25 victims, 21 being female and 3 male.

Looking forward to their second year in Delano, Parra says the goal now is to continue to provide services to Delano while also taking a stand against domestic violence.

“Domestic violence goes hand in hand with a lot of other crimes and I just hope out of this, we put an end to domestic violence,” said Parra.

The Open Door Network wants to remind the community that all services are free and confidential. Walk ins are available at 1317 Main Street Monday through Friday 8-5 or call (661) 327-1091 for 24 hour assistance.

