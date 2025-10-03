“Delano’s One-Cent Tax: What’s at Stake with Measure B

The Aquatic Center opened to the public in May of 2024, and since then hundreds of families have come out to enjoy a swim. But did you know it was made possible by just one cent on the dollar? It’s called Measure B, and city leaders say it’s key to shaping Delano’s future.

“We did receive a grant you know for the aquatics center however, what we received was not enough to actually pay for the swimming pool and that's where the measure actually came in to help pay the rest,” said Delano Mayor Liz Morris.

Morris is talking about Measure B, a one-cent sales tax on the November 4 ballot. If passed, it would extend the city's current one cent sales tax, meaning each dollar you pay, one cent goes to city coffers.

Mayor Morris says that one cent has benefited the city tremendously.

“The sales tax actually brings in $8.5 million into the city,” said Mayor Morris.

With the money, Mayor Morris says they’ve been able to fix over 50 miles of road over the past 18 years, has brought a 15% discount for seniors to their water bills, more parks and rec programs, as well as providing funding for license plate readers and a new police station.

However without the one cent sales tax, Mayor Morris says a lot is at stake.

“This is how sometimes we are able to help new retailers come into our community. Our programs for parks and rec will probably be cut short because we wont have the capability to pay,” said Mayor Morris.

Measure B will be the only measure on the November ballot here in Delano. Mayor Morris wanting to remind the public that every vote counts and its a sunset bill, meaning in stays in place until voters say otherwise.

