Dense fog continues to force rare school closures in Kern County districts

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Dense fog continues to blanket Kern County, forcing school districts in Wasco and McFarland to make rare closure decisions that haven't been seen in over a decade. I spoke with superintendents from both districts to understand their decision-making process and how these closures impact instructional time.

According to superintendents in both Wasco and McFarland, their maintenance, operations, and transportation directors and staff travel along bus routes to determine if conditions are safe enough to transport students. If conditions are unsafe, they call a delay, and if the fog persists, they cancel school entirely.

Both superintendents say the level of dense fog the region is experiencing feels reminiscent of decades past and even unprecedented in recent years.

"No one can remember the last time we had a closure. So in the last 10 plus years, we — this is the first time, and now we've had two in a week," said Aaron Resendez, McFarland Unified School District Superintendent

"A lot of us remember in the 80s and 90s that there was more often some school closures, but, but it's been a long time, really. Inrecent years, it's become quite uncommon to have a closure," said Kevin Tallon, Wasco Union High School District superintendent.

We attempted to speak with parents of students in the area, but none were available for on-camera interviews. However, members of the Wasco Chismosos Facebook page expressed support for the fog delays and cancellations.

One user wrote a post that read in part, "Delays /cancellations have not negatively impacted us as it does actually give me a little peace knowing traffic will be slower hopefully and kids safe at home."

Another added, "There have been huge accidents lately due to the fog. I, for one, am so happy that our families, staff, and buses aren't out there taking those risks."

According to both superintendents, schools that cancel classes for weather-related safety reasons, like fog, can appeal to the state, arguing the closure was necessary to keep students and staff safe. This appeal helps districts avoid penalties for falling short of the state's required instructional days and minutes. If the appeal is not approved, both superintendents said they will work with all parties to develop a plan for potentially making up days later this year.

Both superintendents confirmed they are filing emergency waivers with the state and hope to receive answers about potential makeup days in the coming months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

