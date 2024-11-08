Donald Trump re-election for presidency brings controversy in Delano Hispanic population

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — With Donald Trump being re-elected as president of the United States, concerns have been raised within the Hispanic population of Delano with Trump's promises of mass deportation.



According to the county elections website, in Delano there are roughly 6,000 more democrats than there are republicans.

According to the U.S Census, around 75% of Delano’s population is Hispanic. Yet, there is still a large group of Hispanics who voted in favor of Trump.

42% of Latino voters were in favor of Trump. According to the AP demographic projections.



Former President Trump has been re-elected into office. With this, it’s been clear that Trump has plans to enact a plan on immigration. With a plan of potential mass deportation, 23ABC spoke to residents who come from a city with a huge Hispanic population.

“On day one I will launch the largest deportation program of criminals in American history.”

This statement from newly proclaimed president of the United States Donald Trump comes from a list of ideas he has as soon as he goes back into office.

“Get your papers, there is a proper process for it and like I was saying these past four years, the open boarders that’s kind of a little scary to me. Yeah I’m Hispanic and not that I’m okay with Hispanics coming in but there’s scary to know that there’s other nations like Chinese what are they doing here,” said Delano citizen Alejandro Bravo.

But, this also raises concerns for local community organizations that support immigrants.

“I think we have to prepare for the worst. And we know that with all these policies that have happened in 2016 that at the time we weren't prepared for that to happen,” said Deputy Director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation Cecilia Castro. “Now we're making sure we have people we can connect to nationally or statewide."

Castro oversees immigration issues and explains her fears regarding the election results and the future of immigrants.

Although a high population of Hispanics voted in favor of Trump, there are who ruled against.

“I think his stance on immigration alone is more of an attention grabber it’s more to split the difference in the nation just so he can stir things up and get more voters,” said Delano citizen Jesse Sanchez. “With my background and Hispanic upbringing, I just can’t jump on the side as far as illegal immigration because this county is founded on immigration.”

"I think one message to people that are scared that are in fear, we've been through this kind of situation before. And now we're preparing, we're going to be here, we're going to protect each other,” said Castro.

In Delano, one thing is certain, and that is that there is uncertainty and anxiety of a potential increase in deportations.

