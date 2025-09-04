Double your impact on matching Blitz Day

Every book holds a new world, but for many children, those worlds may just be out of reach. It's time for our Matching Blitz Day. This past month we've been asking for your donations and we still are but, this time, whatever you donate, we're doubling.

“I would feel amazing because I would like the books,” said student Alan Reyes.

“Personally I would feel really proud of you guys and excited,” said student Alyssa Vasquez.

Thanks to our Matching Blitz Day, your donation goes twice as far. A $12 gift that normally buys two books can now provide four, giving kids the chance to pick out stories they'll love and helping spark a lifelong love of reading.

This is essential to Kern County as our literacy rates aren't exactly where they should be according to executive director of the Kern Literacy Center Ian Anderson who says in Kern County, only 38% of students meet national literacy standards.

Anderson adds, if kids aren't reading proficiently by the 3rd grade, it can leave long term consequences.

"Data and studies have shown that they will continue to struggle academically throughout elementary, high school and they're not as likely necessarily to enroll in college,” said Anderson.

The campaign focuses on students in underserved areas.

Last year, we were able to provide a total of 5 books to each student at Del Vista Elementary in Delano, equaling to a total of 2,690 books.

Prior to this, we donated a total of 1,414 books to Del Vista from 2022 to 2024.

With your support, more students can build confidence, improve literacy skills, and experience the excitement of reading for the very first time.

'It can help us get smarter and learn more about books,” said third grader Raylee Nunez.

Anyone interested in making a donation can click here, or you can text 23ABC to 50155.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

