DUESD Schools celebrate Larry Itliong Day

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Students part of DUESD got to learn about the impact and legacy local advocate Larry Iltiong from his family members. Attending assemblies with traditional dances and food along with a history lesson.

Students across the Delano Union Elementary School District wore green on October 25, to honor and respect Larry Itliong.

Larry Itliong Day was established in 2015

Along the history provided by family of Larry Iltiong, they were also immersed in traditional dances and martial arts.

In 2015, Larry Itliong day was established in the state of California. Here at Nueva Vista Elementary School, celebrations have been lively for the past two years and this year is no different.

This was the last performance that ended celebrations of Larry Itliong for students part of Delano Union Elementary School Distrcit. Family of Larry Itliong have been visiting schools for the past two days sharing Itliong's story and impact.

"He fought for the rights of farm workers along with Cesar Chavez and he made an impact on our community, our city, and our world," said youngest daughter of Larry Itliong, Patty Iltiong Serda.

Serda says she had a blast being able to speak to students about her fathers legacy.

She was accompanied by her mother, Itliong's wife, and her daughter, Itliong's granddaughter.

Teacher at Nueva Vista Hailey Mendoza says she feels honored to be able to teach her students about her father but not just because they're related.

"It's important to connect history to their own personal story. A lot of our students here at Nueva Vista are either Filipino or Mexican, different races, and so Larry Itliong's story connects with them personally," said Mendoza.

Along with a history lesson, students were immersed in cultural dances, traditional martial arts, and were able to try a classic Filipino sweet roll.

With all the morning celebrations, Mendoza hopes students were able to find a connection to her grandfather.

"I think it's just neat to see that anybody can make an impact in this world, you don't need to come from a certain background to make an impact," said Mendoza.

It’s not just Nueva Vista that partakes in the celebrations but it’s schools across the district. Encouraging students to learn about their history in a fun way.

