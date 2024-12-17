DUSD aims to protect its undocumented students

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Union School District passed a resolution in 2019 to protect its students and immigrant families from immigration officials within school sites.

The Delano Union School District is taking action to protect its undocumented students.

Resolution 114-25 states that all children in the United States are entitled to equal access to a public elementary and secondary education, regardless of their or their parents’ actual or perceived national origin, citizenship or immigration status.

It was approved on A 3-1 vote.

The Delano Union School District held their regular board meeting on December 16 where the school board voted on a resolution that aims at ensuring the safety of immigrant families within the district.

The 3-1 vote refers to resolution 114-25 which states the protection of undocumented students and their families.

It ensures that immigration officials are not allowed to enter a school site without a court order or submitting a request to the superintendents office.

“It helps protect them in knowing that school is a safe haven for those kids It’s a place where they can be safe and not have to worry about being a place where law-enforcement or immigration will unnecessarily,” said Joseph Hunter, Director of Safety and Security for the Delano Union School District. “Just take them from their families you know while they’re away from home.”

Hunter says that they will also not give up the immigration status of any students or family members minus a subpoena or lawful court order.

Amongst the three members that agreed with the resolution was Suzanne Villaruz. She says she voted yes after hearing first hand concerns from parents.

“Supposed concerns regarding deportation, children being identified as being illegal or parents who are illegal,” said Villaruz. “Parents have concerns putting kids on a bus and taken out of town.”

Delano is not alone in adopting a resolution like this one. The two largest school districts in Kern County, Bakersfield City and Kern High School District also have

Similar measures in place. In fact, schools around California are bracing for disruption, whether or not president-elect Donald Trump follows through on his pledge to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

The reiteration of the resolutions aims to lower concerns regarding immigration in connection with the district.

