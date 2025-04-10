Watch Now
Escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez allegedly involved in Tijuana shootout

TIJUANA, Mexico. (KERO) — Escaped Delano inmate Cesar Hernandez was allegedly involved in a shootout with police in Tijuana, Mexico after U.S. and Mexican officers were attempting to arrest him.

That's according to Mexican news outlets who say a 33-year-old Mexican police commander was killed during the shootout which took place around 1pm on Wednesday.

Hernandez escaped and reportedly still on the run.

He originally escaped from custody here in Kern County on December 2nd, 2024.

This is a developing story.

CDCR: Most likely that escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez is no longer in Delano

