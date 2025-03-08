McFarland residents protest on the streets for a more welcoming future

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — From field workers to restaurant staff, people marched from the park on Frontage road to the corner of First and Sherwood to protest for a more welcoming future for immigrants.



On March 7, the essential workers of McFarland made their voices heard.

According to protesters, their movement is a call to action on the Trump administration to stop assuming all immigrants are criminals and create a more welcoming future.

Sharing with the public that their jobs are just as important to the country as everyone else.



It's not only in the large areas where people are organizing protests but even in small cities like McFarland. Though the group is fairly small, they were loud enough to get their messages across.

Like many, Stephany Vasquez took to the streets of McFarland to protest for a better future for immigrants, and, to stop what she calls an anti-immigrant culture created by the Trump administration that all immigrants are criminals.

"I felt awful because my entire life since I was 14 I've been working, all so they can call me a criminal, absolutely not,” said Vazquez.

Vasquez says this new administration is causing widespread panic and fear in our communities and says it will continue unless people speak up and say something.

"I have an 18-year-old son and he's told me mom, what would happen if you wouldn't have had documents in this situation,” said protest organizer Maribel Ramirez.

It's because of this increased fear that Maribel Ramirez decided to organize Friday's protest.

Ramirez says when she came to the country 14 years ago, she didn't come to study, but to go to work. She says she didn't just organize this protest for herself, but for her friends and family who work in the fields along side her.

"It's not fair that he treats us like criminals. When we're the ones here lifting this country up,” said Ramirez. “Why were we called essential workers during COVID but were called criminals now."

Protester Samuel Ruiz says he's urging officials to create a pathway to legalization for immigrants already here, contributing to the country.

"The main message has to be that we need a bipartisan bill that provides protection and brings dignity and respect to our community,” said Ruiz.

Ramirez wants the public to understand that workers like herself are vital to the community and are constantly scarfing for this country."

"We don't have days off, we don't have vacations, we only rest when it rains. It's also really dangerous out there, if you fall or break something then that's it, you're out of a job,” said Ramirez.

Attendees say although the fear of possibly being deported is a scary situation to be in, it shouldn't deter people from standing up for themselves.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

