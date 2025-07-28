Fresh cuts and full backpacks: Delano students ready for school

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Students received a wide range of supplies, including notebooks, pencils, stickers, and art materials at the annual Delano back-to-school event.



A back-to-school event in Delano offered free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts to help students prepare for the new school year.

Local barbers and hairstylists volunteered their services to help students feel confident on their first day of school.

The event created a joyful and energetic atmosphere, as families left feeling well-prepared for the school year.

From free backpacks and school supplies to fresh haircuts, a back-to-school event in Delano is drawing families from across the city, all hoping to help their kids start the school year strong.

Delano Councilman Salvador Solorio-Ruiz says the annual event has been growing for the past three to four years, each time expanding to meet the needs of more families.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, we do this for our children, that's it,” Solorio-Ruiz said. “For the children of Delano, because we care about them, we’re dedicated to them, and we’re dedicated to this community.”

The effort now includes local barbers and stylists, who volunteered their time to make sure students feel confident walking into class on the first day.

“It was important for us to ask ourselves, what more can we do?” Solorio-Ruiz said. “And that meant coming together bringing in stylists, barbers, salon workers to make sure our children have a great first day.”

That support is especially helpful for families facing rising costs.

“Haircuts are worth like $35, so if you can get it for free why not?” said Lauren Cecapalac, the mother of a first grader attending the event for the first time.

She said it’s also a chance to get out of the house and make memories.

“She’s having fun. It beats staying at home watching TV and playing the iPad,” Cecapalac said. “Bringing her to an event like this gets her out of the house.”

Among the kids lining up for supplies and a haircut, Delano student Camila Sanchez, who proudly showed off her new school gear. “I got a notebook, another notebook, and color pencils,” she said.

The list kept growing. “I got stickers, pens, more notebooks, pencils, and glue,” Camila added with a smile.

Inside the gym, the atmosphere was upbeat as families left feeling prepared and excited for the first day of school.

Organizers say this year’s event saw another big turnout, and they’re already looking ahead to make next year even bigger.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

