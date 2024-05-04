Friends and family of Ginda Adkins gather to celebrate her life

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Ginda Adkins leaves behind a long legacy as the community gathers to share some of their fondest memories of the community servant.

According to friends and family, it was Ginda Adkins wish to have her loved ones celebrate her life after her passing.

It was only two weeks ago on April 19th that the same group of people gathered to raise money for Ginda Adkins chemotherapy treatments.

Ginda died on April 29th with her friends and family gathering to celebrate her life on May 3rd.

Tassie Adkins, daughter of Ginda Adkins, sharing some of her favorite memories of her mother with her friends and family.

Ginda died at the beginning of the week on Monday April 29th and by Friday, the same people were back at the legion celebrating her life.

"I knew she was loved but I did not — I did not realize how big of a person that she was,” said Adkins.

Tassie says been an overwhelming couple of days but is extremely grateful to see the love the community has not only for her mother but the support that's been given to her.

"Over the last couple of days since she's passed its been amazing to hear you know different stories — different people coming out and saying 'oh you know your mom did this for me' or 'I know your mom from this' or 'I worked with your mom on this’,” said Adkins.

Ginda served the Delano Chamber of commerce for 16 years, became an auxiliary member at The American Legion, and creating a suicide awareness walk after her sons passing.

Long time friend of Ginda, Dee Tinkle Hardesty says Ginda truly loved Delano and the legacy she leaves behind can't be forgotten.

"If she were here, she would be consoling all of us,” said Hardesty. “She would be telling us to shake it off, let's have a good time, and remember all the good things and thats what she wanted and that's what we're going to do."

Hardesty says honoring her wishes of celebrating her life was the least they could do and recalls one of her favorite memories of Ginda.

"We've done fireworks booths over the years and we used to have a friendly competition going and we'd drive by each others booths and we'd shoot each other with water guns,” said Hardesty.

With Ginda supporting multiple Community members throughout her life — the community of Delano say they're extremely grateful to be reciprocating the love that she once gave them.

