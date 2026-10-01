From Delano to The Voice: Koumba Cariño Diallo’s dream takes center stage

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano is where it all started. Long before the bright lights and the big stage, Koumba Cariño Diallo was singing right here in her hometown of Delano.

Now, at just 15 years old, she’s taken that experience, and voice, to one of the biggest stages in the country.

“Walking on that stage was really nerve wrecking but I just thought about all the people that I want to make proud, what it would be like to bring the trophy home, and I did it,” said Cariño Diallo.

On her 15th birthday, Delano native Koumba Cariño Diallo turned one of her lifelong dreams into a reality; she auditioned for The Voice.

And she didn't just audition; she received a chair turn from all four coaches before landing on Kelly Clarkson.

But her journey to the big stage started years ago, here in Delano, at the age of seven.

“At first my mom wanted me to play the piano or dance because I had lessons in that, private lessons,” said Cariño Diallo. “I sung and I ended up winning the talent category and also placed as queen.”

From there, Diallo says her career took off, singing at Philippine Weekend, and the national anthem at both local events and at multiple Condors games.

“She knows what she wants so with that and she carries herself with grace. She’s performed for the LA clippers, the Kings so she was ready pretty much,” said Richelle Cariño, Koumba’s mom.

Diallo says to her, singing is more than just a hobby, it’s a way to connect with others, most importantly her younger brother.

“My little brother Omar, he has autism and he’s non verbal so being able to sing with him helps me communicate with him. It’s one of the only ways I can really communicate with him so yeah music is very meaningful to me,” said Cariño Diallo.

Being born and raised in a small town, Diallo says throughout the entire experience, she’s incredibly proud to represent her community.

“It’s you know mostly agriculture work being done here. I think that I’m really proud to represent my city because you don’t really see people from small towns such as Delano on TV you know,” said Cariño Diallo.

As the season continues, Diallo says the experience she’s gained has already been a win, and is proud to carry her hometown of Delano with her every step of the way.

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