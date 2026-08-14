From dirt to development: Garzoli Avenue in McFarland is set to get a new look

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) —

Drivers use it as a way to get around, students use it as a means of getting to school, however Garzoli Avenue road isn’t pedestrian friendly. But that’s changing as construction workers are giving the roadway a brand new look.

“Instead of it being dirt I’d much rather it be something where there’s activity, something that we can take the family to and personally, I’m really excited to see it all because its been dirt my whole life,” said McFarland resident Miguel Morales.

For McFarland residents, the change is more than just a new road. It’s a transformation of a space they’ve seen remain largely untouched for years.

The city says Garzoli Avenue is one of McFarland’s most heavily used corridors, not just for drivers, but pedestrians as well.

“McFarland is based off their running and walking and just getting out there and exercising so the connection we have with community of all ages is just to continue that in terms of having safer streets safer roads,” said McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon.

The Garzoli Avenue expansion project stems from Sherwood all the way to Perkins avenue, bringing not only a bigger roadway, but a sidewalk, landscaping, lighting, as well as a bike path.

“I think every street should have sidewalks especially in a community where a lot of people go walking and it’s very bust on that road,” said resident Aretha Lanegan.

McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon says the expansion project will cost a total of $2.3 million, but comes from an $8.5 million grant given to the city in 2018 by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

But the work doesn’t stop here.

Once Garzoli is complete, the city plans to bring similar improvements to Sherwood and Perkins avenues.

The Garzoli project is set to be completed by the end of the year, while residents enjoy the new roadway, the city will already be working on phases two and three.

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