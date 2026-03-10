From essays to instruments: Delano students awarded free guitars

A handful of students went home with a brand new guitar free of charge after the March 9th Delano Union Elementary school board meeting. It’s part of an effort to ensure every kid has the chance build a love for music.

“I love playing the flute, I’m in the La Vina middle school band and I love to sing at home on my free time,” said Miya Sanchez, a DUESD student.

6th grader Miya Sanchez says music is a huge part of her life. So, when she heard about the contest, she submitted both an essay and an art piece to improve her chances of winning.

Students were asked to draw or explain why they wanted a guitar. In total, 225 district students submitted entries, with only 25 being selected.

“But, I’m actually surprised I got a guitar, that’s how I felt I was like oh my god I’m getting a guitar wow,” said Resagin Albeza, a DUESD student.

The guitars come from Guitars4Kids, an organization sponsored by the Nora Rose-Hines Foundation.

The award honors the memory of Nora Rose-Hines, a young musician who died in a car accident in 2018.

Nora’s twin and co-founder, William Mellon, says the organization focuses on underserved communities because they know how transformative music can be.

“The gift of these guitars provides these kids with an outlet essentially for their emotional life. It also provides them with autonomy,” said William Mellon, co-founder of the Nora Rose-Hines Foundation. “When you’re a kid you don’t allay have that many ways of affecting your life of really having a say in hawt goes on, but through music you’re able to voice your thoughts, feelings and opinions.”

With each guitar, students also received their own case and stand.

Along with the awards, the district also proclaimed “Music in Our Schools Month,” which highlights students who performed in the Kern County Honor Band, Choir, and Orchestra Concert.

Even though Music in Schools Month is just this month, the goal is for its impact to last a lifetime on students.

