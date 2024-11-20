DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Garden Pathways comes to Delano to assist at risk youth and adults through mentoring. The non-profit provides resources like mentoring, life skills, even tattoo removal.

A new nonprofit has made its way to the city of Delano, focusing on helping at risk youth and adults who are struggling to put them on a brighter path. After opening their doors a month ago, the non profit says they’re truly seeing the need.

“Delano has also had its challenges with community violence and it has a large population of formally incarcerated individuals who are coming back into our community,” said Chief Operating Officer for Garden Pathways Juan Avila.

Avila says the non profit isn’t a program but rather it’s a journey in helping individuals break habits and show them that there are people who care.

“We see them the way their parents see them and and as somebody that just needs that first chance or an opportunity,” said Avila. “They’ve already paid their debt to society and so it made sense to expand into Delano.”

The non-profit offers education services, anger management, and tattoo removal. However, their biggest impacts with clients starts with mentoring.

“Through that mentoring relationship and through that personal connection that we helped Jose discover that father that already existed inside of him and he fell in love with that more than old behaviors,” said Avila.

Delano native Mercedies Escalante is a mentor and peace keeper for Garden Pathways. Growing up, she says her community was often overlooked.

“The majority of our community complains about lack of resources lack of jobs. There’s times where they feel unheard,” said Escalante. “Who I was related to, I was already labeled and I didn’t want to be another labeled resident of Delano.”

With 21 new clients after only a month of operation, Avila says this is only the beginning for community betterment.

“The research is consistent that the best ways to mitigate the effects of trauma later in life is to connect somebody with a positive adult role model and for us that is mentoring,” said Avila.

Open Monday through Friday from 8-5, the organization says it just takes one visit to the facility to make a positive change for anyone struggling.

