Harsher punishments for to theft and drug charges

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Prop 36 now allows the DA's office to pursue harsher penalties for those convicted of 'smash and grab' theft. Creating harsher crimes for fentanyl possession and resources for non-violent offenders.



Starting Tuesday at midnight, the Kern County District Attorney's office will start enforcing Prop 36.

This allows the DA's office to pursue much harsher penalties for those convicted of 'smash and grab' theft.

Additionally, fentanyl is added to the list of controlled substances and anyone selling the drug faces tougher punishment.

It's not uncommon to see businesses in Bakersfield with boarded-up windows or doors. It's the result of an increase in smash-and-grab crimes. However, a new law aims at decreasing these crimes.

Starting Tuesday at midnight, the Kern County District Attorney's office will start enforcing Prop 36.

This allows the DA's office to pursue much harsher penalties for those convicted of 'smash and grab' theft.

Additionally, fentanyl is added to the list of controlled substances and anyone selling the drug faces tougher punishment.

Proposition 36 received overwhelming voter support in the November 5th general election. Proponents of the measure say since the passage of Proposition 47 in 2014, homelessness increased 51% in California and that's why prop 36 was needed.

“Petty theft is out of control, drug addiction out of control,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. “Fentanyl, there’s hardly any consequence for dealers so we’re trying to correct some of the things that occurred with the passage of prop 47.”

Under prop 36, Those who are labeled as non-violent offenders will have the opportunity to undergo drug and mental health treatments rather than incarceration.

In a press release sent out by the District Attorneys office, Cynthia Zimmer states, “My hope is that Proposition 36 will hold offenders accountable, help persons with addiction get well, and make California, especially Kern County a safer place to live.”

While the new law goes into effect at midnight, it's still unclear how everything will play out.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

