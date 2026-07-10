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"He was a great kid." Delano community mourns the loss of RFK alumni football player

25-year-old Ivan Garza was killed in a car crash in Delano. Garza played football at Robert F Kennedy High and continued at Sacramento State.
25-year-old Ivan Garza was killed in a car crash on July in Delano. Garza played football at Robert F Kennedy High and continued at Sacramento State. 23ABC speaks with his high school coach.
"He was a great kid." Delano community mourns the loss of RFK alumni football player
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DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A car crash has taken the life of a Delano community member, a life that many say was taken too soon. Ivan Garza leaves behind a football legacy, and his high school coach says, he was living the dream.

“It’s rough, you know, he was a great kid,” said Football Coach at Robert F Kennedy High School Mario Milan.

Milan met Ivan Garza in his freshman year.

Joining the football team immediately, Milan says Garza played all four years but from the start he knew they had something.

“He got really good at everything he did so much so that he was actually pulled up as a freshman to play in our 2015 championship game,” said Milan.

So, when Milan heard about Garza’s death, he says he was devastated.

Garza died on Wednesday after being involved in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash off of Glenwood Street.

According to Delano police, Garza appeared to be crossing the street when a driver hit him.

He was taken to the hospital and later died, it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The 25-year-old received a D1 scholarship to Sacramento State, becoming a local inspiration according to Milan.

“You know he put a little shining light on our small town in regards to football,” said Milan.

Aside from his love for the game, coach Milan says Garza was family man, and was constantly supported by his mother attending his games.

“Blessed to have Ivan around me just blessed to coach the kid,” said Milan. “Whether school was hard, as a teenager social life was hard, football was hard whatever it may be, he always had a smile, he always laughed.”

This case is still considered to be open and active, the Delano police department is urging anyone with information to call the station at (661) 721-3377.

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