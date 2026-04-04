Higher prices, same tradition: Locals pay more to keep Easter alive

Easter celebrations like the one happening here don’t come cheap. Behind me, you can see the eggs, decorations, and activities coming together. However, organizers say from supplies to food, they’re spending more to keep this tradition alive.

When asking property manager of Brandywine Apartments Veronica Soto if her $1,700 budget would be enough for her Easter event, this is what she said.

“No, it’s not enough. I’m sure I’ll be over,” said Soto. “These bags itself were about $55 and this is about 30 bags. These bags right here were at about $60 and this one had 48 in it.”

Soto has been putting on this event for over a decade, and as prices continue to rise, she’d had to rely on sponsors to continue the tradition.

“Candy is expensive, we used to be able to get a really nice size bag for maybe $12 and thats buying it at Costco or Sam’s club, it’s $25 now,” said Soto.

A study from Where the Food Comes from shows Easter candy prices have increased 67% since 2020.

Chocolate has also increased in price due to the supply shortage.

But not everything is pricier, local economics professor Aaron Hegde says the cost of an Easter dinner has actually dropped.

“Over the last couple of years the prices for an average meal is less today than it was a year ago,” said Hegde.

Hegde says that price is about $68.12 in 2026, with eggs and ham being lower in price this year as opposed to last year.

Hegde says for those looking to try and see money, the best option is to plan ahead, look for sales before shopping and picking certain stores to hopefully avoid certain taxes.

“If you’re buying toys and those kinds of things that are made outside of the U.S., their prices have been higher in the last year because of tariffs and thats a tax on imported goods, so it depends on when you bough the stuff and where you buy it,” said Hegde.

Despite rising costs, the complex says they’ll continue to make Easter celebrations special for their families.

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