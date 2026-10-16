ICE detention in McFarland sparks fear and concern among residents

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Fear and concern are growing in McFarland as photos circulating online appear to show a recent ICE detention.

Concern spread quickly after photos and videos began circulating on social media, appearing to show ICE agents detaining a man early Thursday morning near Sherwood Park in McFarland.

The incident was later confirmed by Hope in the Valley, a local nonprofit.

It’s not the first report of ICE enforcement activity in Kern County. However, McFarland residents say this latest incident has sent a wave of fear through the community.

“I think it’s wrong and I think they shouldn’t be here I think what they’re doing is totally completely wrong I guess,” said community member Eddie Rodriguez. “Illegal I think what they’re doing. ICE should be abolished.”

Asking another community member if they’re scared being in McFarland, Miguel Duran said, “ To be honest, yes it would be better if they weren't here and would let us live in peace.”

Concerns also reached the McFarland Unified School District, which sent a notice to parents after receiving calls from families worried about their children’s safety.

Enforcement activity also drew a response from the Diocese of Fresno, which released a statement opposing what it called “indiscriminate mass deportation of people.”

“The Catholic church is not saying that there should be no immigration enforcement. We’re simply saying it needs to be done much better and the value of human dignity needs to be paramount through it all,” said Chandler Marquez, Chief Communication officer for the Catholic Diocese of Fresno. “What some of our pastors are having to deal with at their church it doesn’t seem like human dignity is at the forefront of these immigration enforcements.”

The reported detention in McFarland comes after ICE announced “Operation Safe California,” an immigration enforcement operation.

23ABC reached out to ICE to ask whether the McFarland detention is connected to that operation. In an email, ICE said it would not discuss or disclose law enforcement operations, citing security and safety concerns for its officers. ICE also said DHS enforces federal law across the country, including in California.

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