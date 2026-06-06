"If You Give a Child a Book" returns to Delano

Months of donations turned into a day students won't forget. Thanks to the support of the community, Del Vista students recently received brand-new books through 23ABC's If You Give a Child a Book campaign

“I feel happy because it takes me on every adventure,” said 4th grader Gladis Morales.

4th grader Gladis Morales had the opportunity on Tuesday to take home not one, not two, but six books home, hers to keep forever.

“It feels really good because you get to read a lot of Dogman books,” said Morales.

It’s all part of our “If You Give a Child a Book” initiative. Partnering with Title 1 schools, spending months raising money, and then delivering books to where they’re needed most.

This year, because of your donations, we were able to gather 3,000 books, enough for every child to take home six.

It’s the largest give away we’ve been able to do for Del Vista students, donating 2,690 books last year, and 1,414 books the two years before that.

“Under privileged communities they don’t get an experience to be able to travel or do many things but through a book you can go anywhere,” said Tutor with Dignity Health Jennifer Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says when students have access to books outside the classroom, it helps strengthen literacy and encourages reading as a daily habit.

“Theres no harm that you could get from reading, it educates your mind, it enriches your soul,” said Rodriguez.

For Del Vista students, the event is more than just receiving books, it’s the start of new stories, new habits, and new opportunities to learn.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

