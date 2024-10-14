Incoming Event Center coming to Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano resident Connie Torres has been working to revitalize the abandoned plot on Glenwood St. to turn it into a community event center, equip with a dance studio, ballroom, and wedding venue.

16 acres have been abandoned for more than a decade. However, the property is undergoing new management and after speaking with the woman who made all this possible, she says this is only the beginning.

It’s been vacant for about 15-20 years. Containing a ballroom, a wedding venue, and Studio 661, the local dance and art studio.

She says when she held the market at her home, she had about 40 vendors in attendance, however since moving, that number has gone down and says it’s due to people not knowing that they exist.

“The love for my community I wanted to help the business owners that were more of pop up vendors,” said Connie Torres.

Torres has lived in Delano for 34 years, she tells me at first she was hosting a market from her home because she wanted to give local vendors an opportunity to grow, and since having the idea, it’s grown beyond her expectations.

“You know we wanted to continue that and grow and help the small businesses grow and pop up owners grow and thrive and that’s the reason why we moved to a bigger location, to continue supporting them,” said Torres.

She transitioned to her new location back in May and officially opened the night market last month. However, Torres says this isn’t all that’s planned for this 16 acres of land.

“It includes three buildings, one which is a dance and art class, it is named studio 661. The other two buildings are being worked on one is a ballroom,” said Torres.

“It’s kind of hidden, its been, this location has been abandoned or closed down for 15-20 years its a location that has a lot of palm trees,” said Torres. “Everybody can see the location from the freeway but not a lot of the people know that we’re already here.”

After renovating the space for about a year with help from her family, the plan is to open the ballroom to the public by the end of the month, and the event center by the end of the year.

“We need a lot more things like art galleries, dance competitions or just even dancing for the community and then also singers you know there’s a lot of singers in our area,” said Torres.

These night markets and swap meets take place every week on Fridays and Saturdays but a Dia De Los Muertos event will be taking place on November 1st and 2nd from 5 to 10 pm.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can contact Torres at delanomercado661@gmail.com

