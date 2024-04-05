It's Stress Awareness Month! Find out what Toxic Stress can do to your kids

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Toxic stress in children is a real concern that officials believe parents should be looking out for. For stress awareness month, here are some tips and tricks to prevent that from occurring.

For kids, it can be hard to express and regulate their emotions. When kids are stressed, it can look different than stress in adults. Child stress that goes untreated can develop into toxic stress but there are preventable measures you can take.



According to First 5 California, 1 in 3 kids are at risk for toxic stress in California. With 85% of a child’s brain development occurring before the age of 3, its vital for parents to look out for any changes in their kids behavior — it could lead to a happier and healthier lifestyle.



Stress is common for people of all ages. However, kids who have lost a parent, are getting bullied or are being exposed to violence have an increased risk of developing toxic stress. If not taken care of properly, an increase in stress wont be the only setback your child has.

"I usually have a teacher and she's really strict and it scares me sometimes. And then she yells at me sometimes so I get — whenever at night I get anxiety attacks because I can't go to sleep and I keep on shaking."

Nine-year-old Neo Ortiz says he loves playing piano but sometimes his lessons can get pretty stressful, causing him to get overwhelmed.

During his anxiety attacks, he says his parents help him by saying prayers and helping him regulate his breathing.

"My mom and dad say that you can't let those emotions take over you,” said Ortiz. “You have to let them just pass by like a flow of water.”

Neo says this helps him a lot and is soon back to acting like his original happy self. However, if Neo didn't have a strong support system — he may have developed toxic stress.

Cortisol is the body's main stress hormone, health officials say constant exposure to the hormone does more than just trigger the development of toxic stress.

"In younger children we see a lot of physical symptoms, stomach aches, headaches, not wanting to go to school, getting more withdrawn,” said Pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente Ebrahim Oomerjee. Older children we see more behavioral issues, engaging in risky behavior, not wanting to go to school also but dropping out."

Dr. Oomerjee says building resiliency in your child is one way to decrease the feelings of toxic stress.

To better combat toxic stress, the campaign Stronger Starts was created by First 5 California and Kern. Executive Director for First 5 Kern Amy Travis says the key is building resiliency.

"Understand just how important a parents reaction is to a child’s stress can actually build or not build their resilience,” said Travis. “Giving parents the tools that they need is the most important part of the campaign."

Dr. Oomerjee says campaigns like these are what impact families most — he says the first step in child wellness is parent wellness.

"In order to care for your children your emotional state your physical state you need to be balanced,” said Dr. Oomerjee.

Neo offering some advice for other kids his age who may not able to calm themselves like he can.

"Don't even let it do anything to you, just let it pass by,” said Ortiz.

Aside from providing multiple resources online — First 5 Kern also runs multiple family resource centers throughout the county with one in Delano and McFarland. Providing direct family support along with health screenings and referrals.

The family resource center in Delano is located at the Delano Union School District office at 1405 12th Avenue, call 661-721-5000 for more information.

The family resource center in McFarland is also located at the McFarland Unified School District on 601 Second Street, call 661-792-1833 for more information.

