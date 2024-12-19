KCFD welcomes new helicopter to their air fleet

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Helicopter 408 has been in the sky since 1968 and after many missions, it's time to retire helicopter 408 and introduce helicopter 409, a new state of the art air craft.

"Helicopter 408" model has been with the fire department since 2000. Its first mission was in September of 1968 during Vietnam war and was also used as an army medevac.

KCFD is saying goodbye to their trusted bird and initiating helicopter 409 into its air fleet.

KCFD says this helicopter is a more capable and efficient aircraft, including faster speed and a higher payload capacity.



For the past 20 years, the Kern County Fire Department has been using a helicopter that was utilized during the Vietnam War. But now, the department is ready to introduce this new state of the art helicopter.

“Helicopter 408 accumulated over 1835 military hours in the republic of Vietnam,” said fire chief of KCFD Aaron Duncan.

“While in Vietnam, helicopter 408 was shot multiple times and it was involved in three separate accidents.”

Vietnam Veteran Fermin Torres was part of helicopter crew, being one of the few to experience life of 408.

“I remember we had left at 0600 hours were out to set fully loaded on a search and destroy mission which we never made it, the helicopter was shot pretty bad along the side,” said Torres.

KCFD says from July of 2000 to October of 2024, helicopter 408 had a total of 5,200 fight hours, was assigned to over 2,400 fires, and dropped over 8 million gallons of water.

However now, the department is introducing helicopter 408.

“We’ll be able to carry more firefighters to scenes, we’ll be able to deliver more water to the fire grounds. More rescues, medivacs anything like that day or night so we’re happy to move into this air frame even though its bitter sweet to retire 408,” said Brandon Asher, air operations battalion chief for KCFD.

Helicopter 409 is set to be primarily used for firefighting situations but it can also be utilized for a number of other purposes to help save lives.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

