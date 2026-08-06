Kern Avenue Elementary opens new early childhood and special education complex in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) —

What was once an older building at Kern Avenue Elementary has now been remodeled into a dedicated learning space for the district's youngest students. However, the building does more than prepare students in the classroom.

“I was scared of the safety because my son he does run, he doesn’t know about dangers,” said parent Hildeliza Reyes.

For Hildeliza Reyes, safety was always one of her greatest concerns as the mother of a child with autism.

Now, she says the new early childhood and Special Education complex at Kern Avenue Elementary has brought her comfort, confidence and peace of mind.

“I mean I was so in love with it, I think I loved it more than he [my son] did, he was just looking around and I was like oh my god,” said Reyes. “Like they fixed it I feel like just for them for their safety, I don’t know if you’ve seen it, it’s very beautiful.”

23ABC took a tour of the facility, Special Education dDrector for the McFarland School District Lauren Lopez tells us about the biggest updates.

“A huge improvement for us is actually our wet room so it’s an addition to the classroom that has really allowed our students to be in the classroom more than they were previously,” said Lopez.

Before the new complex opened, Lopez says students often had to be escorted across campus to be changed, and in some cases sent home to get cleaned.

Now, specialized features like in-class changing tables and showers are helping students stay focused in the classroom while allowing staff to remain nearby and fully engaged with their students.

This is only one part of the campus transformation.

Superintendent Aaron Resendez says three classrooms of the nine classrooms in the complex are dedicated to special education students, while the remaining rooms are designed for transitional kindergarten and first grade students.

“These classrooms are not a remodel,” said Resendez. “They are completely new builds. They meet the size requirements, they meet the needs of our students, and they also support our teaching staff.”

Resendez says the classrooms also feature connected staff spaces, giving teachers and aides quick access to restrooms, lunch areas and collaborative workspaces with fellow educators.

The groundbreaking $14.2 million project took two years to complete. Resendez says the entire project was funded by the state, without using local taxpayer dollars from McFarland residents.

From a former building to a new learning space, the district says this transformation is all about supporting students in their first steps of education.

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