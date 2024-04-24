Komoto Pharmacy joins Vaccines for Children Program to bring more accessible healthcare to Delano

According to the CDC, there are over 37,000 providers enrolled in the VFC Program nationwide. However, the addition of Komoto Pharmacy makes it the 12th pharmacy in the state able to participate in the VFC program.

It can be hard for working parents to get their children an appointment with the pediatrician. Which is why Komoto Pharmacy has worked to be a support system for hospital staff. The pharmacy now offering a new vaccine programs meant for kids.

11-year-old Evan Robles is the first kid to be vaccinated at Komoto Pharmacy in Delano.

“Sometimes it can hurt — like hurt a little bit and hurt a lot. It’s very easy and it’s very quick and you wouldn’t hurt for a long time,” said Robles.

It’s part of the pharmacy being able to bring the Vaccine for Children Program to Delano.

It’s a program created by the CDC to assist families in getting the recommended vaccines needed on time for children. Delano, now joining the list of 37,000 providers that are enrolled in the VFC Program nationwide.

“We are 1 of only 12 pharmacies in the state of California that are Vaccines for children providers,” said Colayco. “So, if you think about it, there’s practically a pharmacy in every neighborhood and only 12 in the state have this program.”

Director of health outcomes for Komoto Healthcare Danielle Colayco says the program is extremely beneficial to Delano and surrounding communities because of its lack of accessibility to health care.

“Being located where we are in Delano I feel a community pharmacy and our community pharmacy in particular is a convenient access point for people so they can stop by, you know we’re open on weekdays until 7 p.m., we’re open on Saturdays,” said Colayco.

Colayco says this is a huge benefit for working families who have to work around their schedules.

This new program can also help prepare students for school as they offer vaccines that may be required by the school.

“We have everything from the measles, Varicella, which is chicken pocks. We have HPV which is the human papilloma virus vaccine, Meningococcal vaccine, and the flu shot, we have a COVID-shot,” said Peter Vigil, Pharmacist in charge at Komoto Pharmacy.

Parents can contact the pharmacy for any questions about the program, at 661-725-94-89.

