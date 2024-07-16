DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Plant enthusiast Bethany Cranfill shares her love for plants in an educational way. Creating workshops for kids of all ages and even hosting private workshops for adults.

Cranfill tells me although she knew this business would be perfect for her — she never expected it to blossom the way it did.

Each age group is taught the same principles but at a different level. Using her own book to teach younger kids, and using real photos from her garden with older kids and adults.

Cranfill uses many different types of succulents for her workshops and is also working to expand in terms of product.

Bethany Cranfill has always had a passion for plants. That passion, later turned into a business that's dedicated to spreading her knowledge of plants to as many people as she can.

Reading parts of her book to students is just part of Bethany Cranfill's workshop dedicated to showing people of all ages that life "succs" without plants.

It's been a journey six years in the making, traveling to schools all over Kern County as well as hosting private workshops.

"Kids don't know a whole lot about succulents and cactus, cacti, so it's fun just to teach them more about like different kinds of plants rather than you know about like the grass and the trees or the flowers,” said Cranfill.

Cranfill says because succulents are a very low-maintenance plant — it makes for the perfect teaching tool for both kids and adults.

"For older kids through adults, I teach like a detailed lesson,” said Cranfill. “I show real pictures — pictures from my garden even mistakes that I've made, so I teach them all about succulents and how to care for them."

She tells me everyone gets the chance to work hands-on — to create a succulent arrangement.

"The questions that the little kids had, they had lots of interactions with her,” said Administrative assistant for Pond Elementary School Kim Howard. “Students need to get out of the classroom and have something fun and engaging to keep them excited and wanting them to come to school."

Howard says seeing the kids this excited about the workshop — she can't wait to bring it back next year.

For anyone interested in scheduling a workshop with Cranfill, you can click here to go to her website or hereto email her.

