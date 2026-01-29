Main Street parking debate divides Delano business owners

Signs posted across Main Street show a two-hour parking limit — but right now, it’s not being enforced. So, drivers often circle the block, trying to find an open spot. Which is why city leaders are now discussing if they should bring back parking limits.

“Yeah, I agree that people shouldn't be parked all day for so long because it does affect our businesses,” said Liliana Perez.

Walking down Main Street in Delano with the mayor, it was clear that opinions of business owners are split.

Some agree with Liliana Perez, saying that keeping the parking enforcement allows for a smoother flow of business and getting rid of it would frustrate customers, and possibly threaten sales.

Aside from street parking, there are a couple of lots that allow for all-day parking.

However, workers have expressed safety concerns about walking to their cars late at night.

Hairstylist Manuela Seja says it’s not just the workers who are affected.

“Our clients, like she has color on or bleach on and for them to be stepping out every two hours when services are sometimes services are 4,5,6 hours; it’s hard,” said Seja. “You know I tell them sometimes I don’t even have time to eat how am I gonna have time to move my cars every two hours.”

Talks began in December when frustrated Main Street residents spoke out about costly parking tickets, usually ranging from $45 to $50.

Delano police say 65 parking violations were issued between December 1, 2025 and January 28th.

The issue heated up again at the January 20 city council meeting, where officials put ticket enforcement on hold.

“Is there an issue of parking on Main Street? I do believe there is, at certain times of the day I do believe there is,” said Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz.

Solorio-Ruiz says, now they’re using surveys to try and find a common middle ground.

“We want to know their opinion, we want to know if they believe that we should enforce it do they believe that we should have parking meters, if so for how long two hours three hours etc,” said Solorio-Ruiz.

Once surveys are collected and reviewed, the city intends to place the topic back on the city council agenda sometime in March to make their final decision.

