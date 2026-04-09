Main Street parking limit stays at two hours after split vote

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — After weeks of discussions, the vote is in. Main Street parking will remain at a two-hour time limit—leaving some local businesses stressed.

The Delano City Council voted on April 6 on whether to extend the limit to three hours, but a tie vote meant no changes were made.

Parking conversations have been ongoing since January, with the city considering adjustments after hearing feedback from downtown businesses. But in the end, the council remained divided, and the two-hour rule stays in place.

For salon owners, the impact is immediate.

“Our services sometimes take more than two hours, some services can take up to 8 hours and it’s uncomfortable to go outside with all the foils and treatments in your hair," said Maria Garcia.

Maria Garcia, owner of MGS Glam Beauty Salon on Main Street, says salons are meant to be a place to relax—but limited parking has created stress for both her and her clients.

Customers say the policy is already causing frustration.

“To be honest I don’t see the point in the two hour limit," said client Ana Luna. "I don’t understand how they thought that this would fix the problem, it’s going to create tickets.”

And for some, that’s already happening. Maribel Fernandez, who works at Perfect Silhouette, says she’s received multiple tickets.

“First I paid $35 and the next one I paid $64 and now I'm worried about where I can park," said Fernandez.

For others, the concern goes beyond parking—it’s about safety.

“We shouldn’t be required walk a couple of blocks especially in the evening at night alone. Could we walk together yeah we probably can all use couple extra steps in our day to day life but it shouldn’t be a requirement when coming into work," said main street worker Kristie Bowland.

Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz says while the rule won’t change for now, they are looking into improvements to address concerns.

“We will be implementing more lights that will have more ambience that will hopefully address some of the concerns of its dark I get out of work and its dangerous," said Mayor Ruiz.

Although the two-hour limit remains, city officials say the conversation isn’t over. Business owners are encouraged to continue sharing feedback at future city council meetings as leaders work toward a solution.

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