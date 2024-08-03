Map and Resource Guide coming soon to Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Town Square Publications to create the map which should be available in early 2025. Intended to showcase city landmarks and local businesses.



When was the last time you unpacked a map to find your way around? Pretty outdated…

But even your cell phone map won’t offer what you’ll be able to find. However, a new digital brochure in production by the Chamber of Commerce for local residents.

“It’s definitely time for a new map and resource guide,” says President of the Chamber Sunshine Hernandez. “So, we’ve had so much development and new businesses come into town that it’s definitely time.”

Hernandez says it’s been almost a decade since the last map and was created, and it was so outdated, it didn’t even feature the Delano Marketplace.

With help from Time Square Publications, this map will be available in no time, but it’s a process before the digital version will be available.

“Its like a brochure like map and as you fold it up it’ll get into this huge count wide side and then we’ll have street level detail when it comes to the actual city of Delano,” said Tyler Busby with Time Square Publications.

Busby says although it might sound easier to use google maps, a map like this offers a range of uses.

“There’s areas of the country where you do not get service. I was in Utah actually and there was no service so that means there is no google maps,” said Busby. “A lot of people collect these when they travel to different areas. Some that aren’t from Delano, it’s going to be a great resource guide for them to get more immersed in the community.”

Locally, Hernandez says the Police Department will be getting the most use out of these maps.

“Our local police department does use it to train their new officers and we’ve had them contact us several times already for a map and I say ‘were working on it’,” said Hernandez.

When the maps are completed, copies will be available at the chamber and participating businesses. Once the printed map has been available for 60-90 days, a digital version of the map will become available.

“A version of the map will be available for a year and a half to two years,” said Hernandez. “So, once they produce the maps, we probably won’t update it until that two year mark.”

The Delano map is expected to become available in early 2025.

In order to be featured in the map, businesses must be a member of the chamber of commerce. Reach out to Sunshine Hernandez for more information.

