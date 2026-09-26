Maya Cinemas in Delano staying open amid nearly $150K in unpaid property taxes

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Maya Cinemas in Delano says its doors are staying open despite recent rumors, but now, recently obtained financial records show the theatre is behind on their property taxes.

Questions first began circulating on social media after rumors spread throughout the community about a possible closure of Maya Cinemas, which came after the Maya Cinemas in Fresno closed down.

Concerns later appeared to ease after Delano Mayor Salvador Solorio Ruiz shared a Facebook statement saying he personally spoke with Maya Cinemas CEO Francisco Schlotterbeck, who assured him the theater would remain open.

Now, newly uncovered records reveal the theater is under growing financial strain.

So what’s really happening?

Well, according to records from the Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website, Maya Cinemas owes $148,494.08 in unpaid property taxes, ranging from 2021 to 2026.

A statement given to 23ABC by Mayor Solorio-Ruiz says, “I reached out directly to the CEO of Maya Cinemas, who reaffirmed to me that they do not intend to close their doors in Delano. I want to be clear that I do not speak on behalf of Maya Cinemas, and I can only share what has been communicated to me through my conversations with their leadership. In the meantime, I encourage our community to continue supporting Maya Cinemas and all of our local businesses.”

County records also list Oct. 16 as a potential seizure date along with a potential auction of the Maya Cinemas if the outstanding taxes are not paid.

When reached for comment, Schlotterbeck responded with a brief email statement that reads: “We’re committed to our community and are working with Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz to increase traffic to our theater after difficult years during the pandemic and the actors/writers strike.”

When asked directly about the unpaid property taxes, a spokesperson for Maya Cinemas said, “We are aware of this and working to remedy the situation as soon as possible.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

