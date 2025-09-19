McDonald's in Delano hosts first-ever McTeacher's Night fundraiser for local school

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A McDonald's restaurant in Delano is hosting its first McTeacher's Night fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting Nueva Vista Language Academy's student activities fund.

The fundraising event marks the first time a school in Delano has organized a McTeacher's Night, bringing the popular educational fundraiser to the local community.

"And so we're partnering with McDonald's so that parents and students and community members can come and order their favorite menu items and simultaneously contribute to our ASB fund," a school representative said.

The timing of the fundraiser adds special significance to the event, as it coincides with National Cheeseburger Day.

"That's amazing that it coincided, and I think that will be something that will also get the students excited to have a cheeseburger on national cheeseburger date with their teachers and their parents at McDonald's," the organizer said.

The school approached McDonald's with the fundraising proposal, which was enthusiastically accepted by the restaurant chain.

"Why not bring it to our local community? We are a much smaller community, but we are invested in our students and so we took the proposal to McDonald's and of course they very gladly accepted. And so now we're very excited," the representative said.

A portion of proceeds from sales between 4 and 7 p.m. will go directly to the school's Associated Student Body fund, which supports student activities and programs.

"And so because we are, you know, a smaller community, a more rural community, our students need those opportunities of engagement and they deserve success," the organizer said.

Organizers say the event provides an opportunity for the community to come together and show school spirit while supporting student success.

