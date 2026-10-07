McFarland candidates make their case to voters ahead of Election Day

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) —

Candidates for state and local office gathered at McFarland's Veterans Hall for an invitation-only forum, speaking directly with voters as Election Day approaches.

The forum was organized by long-time McFarland resident Jim White.

A notable absence was Bakersfield city councilmember Andrae Gonzalez, who was not invited to participate. When asked why Gonzalez was not invited, White said he "did not want to invite Gonzalez, and nobody told me that I couldn't invite him."

We reached out to Andrae Gonzalez for comment. He responded by email.

"I wasn't notified of tonight's candidate forum, and I'm sorry that I missed it. For the last year, I've attended community meetings, gatherings, and events. I've knocked on thousands of doors and have heard from residents throughout AD-35. I will continue to do so over the next 28 days and as an Assemblymember, should I have the honor to serve."

For those in attendance, the forum was about more than campaign promises. It was about how candidates planned to follow through if elected.

One question from the audience captured that focus:

“How do we, as citizens of McFarland, know that you’re going to make the right decisions? How are you going to gain our trust?”

Daniel Sanchez, who attended the forum, said experience is a key factor when evaluating candidates.

"What I got from it was that there are some candidates who are more viable as candidates than others. I think that experience plays a huge role in making that decision," Sanchez said.

The forum included speeches from Senate District 16 candidates. Incumbent Melissa Hurtado pointed to her record in office.

"In the last eight years I've been able to secure about 2 billion dollars in investments right here for our Senate district alone. That's historic," Hurtado said.

Hurtado said her focus this coming term would include cybersecurity.

Her challenger, Guillermo Gonzalez, argued that after years under the same leadership, it is time for a change.

"It shouldn't be this hard and this difficult to be able to afford the things that we need. Like your groceries, my generation can't buy a home; you got gas in a crisis, it's super expensive," Gonzalez said.

The conversation also moved closer to home, with candidates for McFarland City Council, the school board, and the Recreation and Parks District sharing what they want to see for the community.

The conversation touched on issues affecting residents day to day, from public safety and city growth to education, parks, and community resources such as the local pool.

While the races may differ, voters' questions remained the same: who will turn their promises into action?

To learn more about the candidates and races that will show up on your ballot, head over to our America Votes page.

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